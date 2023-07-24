According to Coinglass, in the last 24 hours, a total of 50,110 traders were liquidated, accounting for $147.17 million in liquidations. The largest single liquidation order took place on OKX with a BTC-USDT-SWAP valued at $2.57 million. These figures serve as a reminder of the inherent risks and volatility associated with cryptocurrency trading. Traders should always exercise caution and employ robust risk management strategies to protect their investments.