According to Coinglass, in the last 24 hours, a total of 50,110 traders were liquidated, accounting for $147.17 million in liquidations. The largest single liquidation order took place on OKX with a BTC-USDT-SWAP valued at $2.57 million. These figures serve as a reminder of the inherent risks and volatility associated with cryptocurrency trading. Traders should always exercise caution and employ robust risk management strategies to protect their investments.
Liquidation Update: 50,110 Traders Liquidated Over the Past 24 Hours, Totaling $147.17 Million
2023-07-24 10:25
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
