Binance News recently announced that Binance will launch the WLD 1-20x U-margined perpetual contract at 20:00 on July 24, 2023 (Eastern Eighth District time).

As reported earlier, Binance is set to tentatively list Worldcoin (WLD) at 17:00 on July 24, 2023 (Eastern Eighth District Time), with the current recharge channel now open. Furthermore, Binance Isolated Margin will include WLD assets within 48 hours, starting from 17:00 on July 24, 2023 (Eastern Eighth District Time). This expansion serves to provide traders with additional options in the ever-growing world of cryptocurrency trading.