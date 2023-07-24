On July 24th, 2023, Binance Futures will introduce the USDⓈ-M WLD perpetual contract at 12:00 (UTC), offering up to 20x leverage for traders. This exciting addition to the Binance Futures platform will provide users with new opportunities in the rapidly expanding world of cryptocurrency trading.
2023-07-24 10:17
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
