In an exciting development, the 800,000th Bitcoin block has been successfully mined today, marking a significant milestone in the cryptocurrency's history.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Breaking News: Milestone Achievement – 800,000th Bitcoin Block Mined Today!
2023-07-24 09:46
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
Comments 2
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top