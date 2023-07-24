OpenAI's CEO is set to launch Worldcoin, an innovative eye recognition system powered by blockchain technology, designed to create and store an ID certifying users as human beings. The creators of Worldcoin believe that it will play a crucial role in the age of generative AI and chatbots by distinguishing humans from bots.

Taking advantage of the growing concerns surrounding AI impacts and user authentication, Worldcoin offers a solution tailored to address this need in an increasingly digital world. This strategic approach aims to capitalize on the current market demand for foolproof and secure identification systems.