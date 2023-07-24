The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, down by -0.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,660 and $30,350 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,741, down by -0.62%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include WLD, OGN, and CLV, up by 1950%, 30%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1869.75 (-0.38%)

  • XRP: $0.7175 (-2.80%)

  • BNB: $241.5 (-0.41%)

  • ADA: $0.314 (-0.63%)

  • DOGE: $0.07521 (+4.62%)

  • SOL: $24.52 (-0.93%)

  • TRX: $0.08167 (-2.46%)

  • MATIC: $0.742 (-1.13%)

  • LTC: $92.16 (-0.55%)

  • DOT: $5.323 (-1.75%)

Top gainers on Binance: