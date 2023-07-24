The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, down by -0.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,660 and $30,350 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,741, down by -0.62%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include WLD, OGN, and CLV, up by 1950%, 30%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: