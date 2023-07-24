The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, down by -0.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,660 and $30,350 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,741, down by -0.62%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include WLD, OGN, and CLV, up by 1950%, 30%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
imToken Introduces One-Step Cross-Chain Transfer Feature for TRON USDT to Ethereum Wallets
Bitcoin Traders Cautious Despite Spot ETF Optimism, Leverage Indicators Suggest
X Token Has Nothing to Do With Elon Musk's Rebranded Twitter, but It's Shot Up 1800%
Elon Musk to Rebrand Twitter to X, but Crypto Twitter Has Other Ideas
Twitter Obtains Money Transmitter Licenses from Four US States
OpenAI's CEO Announces Launch of Worldcoin, a Blockchain-based Eye Recognition System for User Authentication
Breaking News: Milestone Achievement – 800,000th Bitcoin Block Mined Today!
Cathie Wood's Flagship Innovation Fund Exits China Amid Economic Slowdown
SBF Attorney Denies Witness Tampering Allegations in Criminal Fraud Case
Market movers:
ETH: $1869.75 (-0.38%)
XRP: $0.7175 (-2.80%)
BNB: $241.5 (-0.41%)
ADA: $0.314 (-0.63%)
DOGE: $0.07521 (+4.62%)
SOL: $24.52 (-0.93%)
TRX: $0.08167 (-2.46%)
MATIC: $0.742 (-1.13%)
LTC: $92.16 (-0.55%)
DOT: $5.323 (-1.75%)