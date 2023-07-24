Elon Musk is rebranding Twitter to X.

Elon Musk has taken yet another spin on the second-largest social media platform in the world. He rebranded Twitter to X – the website can now be accessed through an alternative domain as well.

Of course, as it’s always the case when Musk makes a move, cryptocurrency aficionados have taken the opportunity to pump a token, the name of which resembles that of the new brand.

X.com – this is the new domain through which users can access the popular social media platform – Twitter. The old domains continue working.

The logos on the website remain unchanged, but Musk has changed his own profile picture to the new brand identity and posted a short video with the new brand identity.

Twitter’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, also posted on the matter, hinting at potential AI integrations.

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

As it’s almost always the case, cryptocurrencies with some resemblance to the new brand pumped in return. X token, for once, is up over 1400% in the past 24 hours, skyrocketing following the news broke out.