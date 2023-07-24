Cryptocurrency mobile wallet ZenGo has launched a premium subscription service, ZenGo Pro, at $20 per month, offering additional security features for users that hold substantial crypto assets or have heightened security concerns. While basic accounts will remain free, the app has been redesigned to accommodate the new subscription option. ZenGo Pro enables users to mandate face scans for outgoing transactions and is working towards developing a software solution to streamline inheritance processes.

With over one million downloads to date and users processing more than $1 billion in transaction volume, ZenGo CEO Ouriel Ohayon highlights that their innovative business model, which aligns user interests without adding fees, will establish a sustainable and controlled recurring revenue stream for the company.