Worldcoin has released its tokenomics in the official white paper, revealing an initial supply limit of 10 billion for its governance token, WLD. Notably, 75% of the tokens will be allocated to the Worldcoin community. The majority of these tokens will be distributed to users, with a portion assigned to both the ecological fund and network operations.

Of the remaining WLD tokens, 9.8% will be allocated to the initial development team, while 13.5% will be designated for Tools for Humanity investors. The final 1.7% will be reserved for Tools for Humanity.

At launch, the maximum circulating supply of WLD will be 143 million. Users who were verified through Orb during the project's pre-launch phase (May 2021 to July 2023) will receive 43 million WLD. An additional 100 million WLD will be loaned to external market makers outside the United States. Throughout the pre-launch phase, more than 2 million people from over 30 countries verified their World IDs via Orb.