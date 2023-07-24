According to Cointime, the prevalence of ETH staked through liquid staking platforms has consistently grown since the start of 2023, now accounting for 36% of the total ETH staking market share. Despite the value of ETH plunging over 60% from its 2022 peak, the demand for staking has consistently increased. This uptick is primarily attributed to the highly anticipated Shapella upgrade and the incorporation of a withdrawal feature.

Liquid staking protocols have emerged as the leading choice for investors, with Lido Finance ranking as the largest DeFi protocol, boasting a total value locked (TVL) of $14.76 billion. Additionally, Lido's native token, LDO, has enjoyed a 7.45% gain over the past 30 days, further demonstrating the growing popularity of liquid staking in the ETH market.