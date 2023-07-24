The music industry has been transformed time and again, from the rise of digital downloads to the dominance of streaming services. Now, another seismic shift is on the horizon with the advent of Web3 technology. According to the latest news, Hibiki Run, a Web3 digital music platform, has recently secured a million-dollar seed funding round led by Synergis Capital, NEAR Foundation, and a host of other investors. This significant investment marks a pivotal moment for the platform and the broader Web3 music industry.

Hibiki Run Strikes A Major Chord With Investors

In a significant development for the music industry, Hibiki Run, a pioneering Web3 digital music project, has successfully closed a million-dollar seed funding round. This substantial financial backing comes from an impressive roster of both institutional and individual investors, underscoring the project’s potential to push the music sector.

Among the notable investors are Synergis Capital and NEAR Foundation, two entities renowned for their strategic investments in innovative technology. They’re joined by BitMart, TKX Capital, and String Capital, firms recognized for their keen eye on promising startups. Gravity Venture Capital, a venture capital firm with a track record of successful tech investments, also contributed to the round.

Adding to the diversity of the investor pool, individual investors such as Yi Lu, co-founder of Weibo, one of China’s largest social media platforms, have also backed the project. Other significant contributors include AAG Ventures, FutureMoney Group, and more, each bringing their unique perspective and support to the table.

The funding will be instrumental in accelerating the research and development of the project, allowing Hibiki Run to further refine its platform and deliver on its promise of a more equitable and engaging music ecosystem.

The funds will also be used to fuel the growth of the project, enabling Hibiki Run to expand its user base, attract more artists to the platform, and increase its market presence. This expansion is crucial in Hibiki Run’s mission to bridge the gap between artists and listeners, bringing a more direct and rewarding relationship.

Hibiki Run’s Innovative Approach Sparks Rapid User Growth

Hibiki Run, in a unique blend of music and movement, incentivizes users with tokens for enjoying outdoor activities while listening to music crafted by Web3 artists. The platform has ingeniously integrated NFTs, represented as artistically-designed headphones, unlocking multiple user scenarios and technical capabilities. This innovative approach has boosted the synergy between NFTs and music, creating a dynamic and engaging user experience.

To showcase its success, Hibiki Run has witnessed a dramatic surge in user engagement within just five months of its launch. The platform has seen a significant increase in the number of NFT holders, daily active users, and users possessing rare NFTs. This rapid growth shows the appeal and potential of Hibiki Run’s unique approach to integrating music, movement, and NFTs in the Web3 space.

Hibiki Run steps onto the scene with a clear vision and set of objectives. The platform aims to transform the move-to-earn concept into an enjoyable, accessible, and user-friendly experience for all. It is designed to seamlessly integrate various Web3 services, including wallet functionality and NFT marketplace trading.

Hibiki Run is also committed to adding value to its unique headphone NFTs, which serve as both profile pictures and integral parts of the Web3 music community. The platform is designed to provide a realistic rate of return and positive externalities, ensuring the project’s long-term sustainability.