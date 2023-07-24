Binance has announced the removal and cessation of trading for several spot trading pairs effective at 03:00 (UTC) on July 26, 2023. The affected trading pairs include:

- ACM/BUSD

- ALPACA/BUSD

- BAR/BUSD

- LSK/BUSD

- QTUM/BUSD

- TFUEL/BUSD

Binance emphasizes that users can continue trading the listed assets on other available pairs on the platform.

Additionally, Binance will terminate Trading Bots services for the mentioned trading pairs at 03:00 (UTC) on July 26, 2023. Users are strongly advised to update or cancel their Trading Bots prior to the service cessation to avoid any potential losses.



