Sam Altman’s crypto project Worldcoin is set to launch its WLD token and mainnet on Monday, the company made the announcement on Twitter over the weekend.

Semafor first reported the news, although the launch was expected with an announcement going to the press under embargo.

Sam Altman is the co-founder of Open AI, the company behind ChatGPT. Tools for Humanity, the team behind Worldcoin, raised a $115 million Series C in May. The round was led by Blockchain Capital with participation from a16z, Bain Capital Crypto and Distributed Global.

"In the age of AI, the need for proof of personhood is no longer a topic of serious debate; instead, the critical question is whether or not the proof of personhood solutions we have can be privacy-first, decentralized, and maximally inclusive," Worldcoin co-founder Alex Blania said in a press release.

The exact tokenomics of the project is expected to be revealed later on Monday. Earlier in May, Worldcoin released a wallet for the protocol called World App, running on Polygon.

WLD will not be available in the U.S. due to regulatory uncertainty.