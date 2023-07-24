NFT leveraged trading platform Robox. Fi has re-established withdrawals, permitting depositors to retrieve up to 50% of their original liquidity. The remaining balance will be returned progressively through the platform's revenue and RBX tokens. Previously, Robox. Fi had temporarily suspended withdrawals, inconveniencing users.

The innovative platform employs NFTs as collateral, offering customers increased leverage trading options. With the restoration of withdrawals, users can now recover up to half of their initial liquidity. Moreover, Robox. Fi announced that live trading will commence next week, expanding trading possibilities and yielding higher potential returns for users.