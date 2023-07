According to Coinglass data, within the past 24 hours, the entire network experienced a loss of $43.66 million. The loss includes $13.87 million in BTC and $6.19 million in ETH.

The liquidation amount for long orders stands at approximately $17.29 million, while the amount for short orders is estimated at $26.37 million. This news highlights the ongoing volatility and market fluctuations in the cryptocurrency space.