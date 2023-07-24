The South Korean Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) plans to hold briefings and expert symposiums on virtual asset publicity drafts and accounting supervision guidelines, according to a Planet Daily report.

The FSS announcement pertains to the No. 1001 Financial Publicity Disclosure Draft and the "Accounting Supervision Guidelines," which include the "Best Cases of Virtual Asset Chairman Publication." This move is a crucial part of South Korea's ongoing efforts to provide regulatory clarity and oversight in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

In collaboration with accounting-related organizations, the FSS aims to discuss virtual asset-related accounting supervision guidelines, public drafts of benchmarks, publicized best practices, and auditing standards during these briefings and expert symposiums. This will enable all parties to better understand and navigate the increasingly complex world of virtual assets and digital currencies.