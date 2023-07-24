According to Wu Blockchain, Worldcoin, founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, is set to launch its token on Monday, as reported by Semafor. OKX has already opened the Worldcoin (WLD) deposit page, supporting both ERC20 and Optimism. The project claims to have attracted 2 million users thus far.

Tools for Humanity, the technology company behind Worldcoin, previously raised $115 million in a Series C financing round led by Blockchain Capital and joined by a16z, among others. The total amount of Worldcoin issued is 1 billion.

A small number of WLD tokens have been sent to the deposit addresses of OKX and Bybit, while six addresses reportedly hold more than 95% of all WLD tokens in circulation.