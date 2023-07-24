According to the official Twitter account of Worldcoin, the Iris Scanning Device (The Orb) has been introduced in Hong Kong on July 23rd and opened to the public on July 24th. This makes it the first city in China where iris scanning is available for registration.

The Worldcoin protocol is intended to be the world's largest identity and financial network, open to everyone. Worldcoin consists of three main parts: World ID: a privacy-preserving digital identity to prove an individual's unique personhood. Worldcoin token: a utility and governance token. The token will be distributed freely to everyone. World App: an app that enables payment, purchases and transfers using worldcoin tokens, digital assets, and traditional currencies.

The World ID is powered by zero-knowledge proof to ensure privacy. The uniqueness of a person is verified through a biometric device, Orb. That means scanning your iris.