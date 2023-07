Binance Options has announced the launch of additional BNBUSDT Weekly Options on July 25, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). These European-style options contracts will be added to the platform alongside existing offerings.

Following the initial launch, a new BNBUSDT Weekly Options contract will be listed every Thursday. However, if a new listing's expiration date coincides with that of an existing BNBUSDT Options contract, the new Weekly Options will not be listed on that particular Thursday.