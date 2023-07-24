Elon Musk hinted that he will fully rebrand Twitter into a different ecosystem and probably Twitter’s name will be replaced by the “X” title fully.

Elon Musk is CEO of SpaceX, Tesla,& Neuralink. In late 2022, Musk acquired Twitter as a private company for $44 billion. After the acquisition, Musk brought several changes to the Twitter ecosystem and made it much better for Twitter users, who don’t want garbage on the social media platform. Also, Musk introduced new earnings methods for Twitter users.

On 23 July 2023, Elon Musk published a series of tweets and hinted that he will rebrand Twitter to a different level of platform.

On 24 July, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino brought light to Musk’s plan and confirmed that X (formerly Twitter) team aimed to bring almost every kind of online service across the platform.

That means X will provide messaging services, banking services, and all other available services and the company will use AI to manage the majority of the work.

In response, the majority of the Crypto Twitter users suggested keeping “Twitter Word” as a suitable name for the Twitter platform.

Another crypto Twitter user suggested introducing X-wallet in the Twitter app to provide payment or tipping tools.

It is worth it to note that the current financial position of X is not much good and reportedly the company is under a very big debt pressure. The company’s ads revenue also plunged 50%.

Few Twitter users claimed that Musk will change Twitter into the worst platform with such ideas, so it is better for him to conduct new experiments separately without disturbing the existing services.