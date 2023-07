According to CertiK Alerts, an individual identified as "Utopia Exploiter" (address: 0xe84e) has reportedly moved 500.5 BNBs, which amounts to roughly $120,000, through the privacy-focused service Tornado Cash. The assets are believed to have been obtained by exploiting a vulnerable airdrop method.

CertiK Skynet Alerts warns users to be cautious and remain vigilant regarding such activities.