Binance Margin has announced an increase in the maximum leverage on Cross Margin from 3x to 5x. This change allows for greater flexibility and capital efficiency, enabling users to complete larger Cross Margin loans using the same amount of collateral assets.

New Cross Margin accounts will be set to 5x leverage by default. However, users have the option to manually adjust leverage between 3x and 5x, based on their preference. The maximum borrowing limit for cross margin is determined by the leverage chosen by the user.

To mitigate the risk of liquidation, users are strongly advised to keep their Margin Levels above 1.1. Please bear in mind that the products and services mentioned in this announcement may not be available in every region.