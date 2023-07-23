The Binance P2P Merchant Portal has recently rolled out an update, making ad management even more convenient for users. Merchants can now set their own business hours, allowing them to automatically turn their ads offline when they're unavailable.

This new feature, which is part of the #BinanceBuild initiative, aims to improve user experience by giving merchants more control over their ads and ensuring smoother transactions on the platform. Users are encouraged to try this new feature and enjoy its benefits starting today.