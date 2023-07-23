Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance, recently shared an article he wrote six years ago regarding a project that currently has a market capitalization of less than $1 million. CZ praised the team behind the project as a "good group of guys", but suggested that they might have been distracted by too much money, affecting the project's growth potential.

The CEO's reflective tweet serves as a reminder of how the cryptocurrency market has evolved over the years, and highlights the importance of focus and dedication for projects to succeed in the ever-changing landscape of blockchain and digital assets.