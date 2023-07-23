Binance US has announced a scheduled system maintenance for July 24, at 1:00 a.m. PDT / 4:00 a.m. EDT. During this maintenance period, deposits and withdrawals on the platform will be temporarily suspended. The estimated downtime for these services is two hours.

It is important to note that trading activities will not be affected by the scheduled maintenance. Binance US regularly performs these maintenance activities to ensure optimal performance, security, and user experience on the platform. Users are advised to make any necessary transactions before the maintenance begins, to avoid any inconvenience.