Binance Futures has announced that it will make adjustments to the leverage, margin tiers, and funding rate settlement frequency of the USDⓈ-M STMXUSDT Perpetual Contract on July 23, 2023, at 07:15 UTC. The update will impact existing positions that were opened before the adjustment takes place.

Users are strongly advised to review and adjust their positions and leverage prior to the changes in order to prevent potential liquidations. Binance Futures continues to update its platform offerings to provide customers with an efficient and versatile trading experience, and the adjustments are part of their ongoing efforts to ensure optimal market conditions for traders.