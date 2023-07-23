Terraform Labs faces a “big hill to climb” as the progress of its various projects in development are constantly being impeded by frequent accusations against Do Kwon, according to Terra’s new interim CEO Chris Amani.

During a July 20 Twitter Spaces, titled A Terra Community Talk, Amani joined several Terra employees to discuss the challenges ahead for Terra moving forward. This took place shortly after Amani was appointed as Terra’s new CEO, while the former CEO, Do Kwon, continues to battle legal issues.

He noted that the frequent allegations against Do Kwon, who is currently in a jail cell in Montenegro and facing possible extradition to South Korea or the United States, has shattered any momentum that Terra has been building recently.

“Everytime we would make a little progress there would be some accusation or something that would derail us”.

Cointelegraph reported on June 19 that Kwon was found guilty of attempting to leave Montenegro using a false Costa Rican passport. He was sentenced to four months in prison despite reportedly telling the court that he wasn’t aware the passport was allegedly forged.

Amani commented on Kwon's situation saying it is "incredibly hard" to watch what he is going through right now, expressing his hope that Kwon's name will be cleared so he can "come back and participate" as soon as possible.

In regard to Terra's current developments, Amani revealed there are “maybe 9” different projects at various levels of development to be released over the coming months.

He declared that no new tokens will be launched with any of these new developments, as it will be focusing on “driving utility” back to its native token, Luna (LUNA).

Amani emphasized that it is going to be a “big hill to climb,” but believes it is not a unique situation within the cryptocurrency industry.

“This is not going to be easy rebuilding; I mean nothing is easy in crypto right now” he said.

He explained that the shortage of liquidity is due to decentralized finance (DeFi) applications having to compete with risk free rate of returns that are “fairly compelling right now.”

He further acknowledged that Terra currently faces difficulty competing with other layer one blockchain projects, as it “doesn’t even have a treasury of Luna."

“Despite the lack of activity in crypto, despite the bear market, it’s still incredibly competitive from a layer one perspective. There are still teams with very big treasuries that can pay developers a lot of money to come build on their blockchain.”

However, he claims that most employees have chosen to stay with the company, despite the controversies it has faced.

“We have been able to hold a large portion of the team that was here before the depeg” he stated.