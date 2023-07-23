Alphapo has reportedly lost approximately $23 million worth of assets, including 5.7k ETH bridged to BTC and 118.3m TRX, due to a private key compromise, as disclosed by Cerik Alert. The security breach underscores the continuous threats faced by the cryptocurrency sector in 2023 and raises concerns over the adequate protection of users and businesses' digital assets.

Private key compromises have led to significant losses this year alone, with the total cumulative losses reaching approximately $214 million. The Alphapo incident highlights the urgent need for robust security measures and user education on safeguarding access to their digital assets.

While no official statement has been released by Alphapo yet, it is anticipated that the company will provide more details on the security breach and the steps taken to prevent future occurrences. In the meantime, users should exercise vigilance and monitor their accounts for any suspicious activity.