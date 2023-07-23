In a recent security breach, Alphapo suffered a hot wallet hack that resulted in the theft of $23 million worth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. According to Bitcoin News, the hackers targeted the company's hot wallet, making off with a significant amount of digital assets.

Further details about the incident have not yet been released, but it is expected that the company will provide more information on the hack and the measures they are taking to address the situation. Users of the platform should exercise caution and monitor their accounts for any suspicious activity.

As the cryptocurrency sector continues to grow, the frequency and impact of security breaches underscore the need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect both users and businesses from potential threats.