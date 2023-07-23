The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 0.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,625 and $29,981 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,927, down by -0.06%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STMX, WAXP, and JUV, up by 40%, 16%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1876.9 (-0.86%)

  • XRP: $0.7381 (-4.93%)

  • BNB: $242.5 (-0.53%)

  • ADA: $0.316 (+0.99%)

  • DOGE: $0.07189 (-0.76%)

  • SOL: $24.75 (-4.26%)

  • TRX: $0.08373 (-3.55%)

  • MATIC: $0.7505 (-3.14%)

  • LTC: $92.66 (-1.99%)

  • DOT: $5.42 (+0.02%)

Top gainers on Binance: