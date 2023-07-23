The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 0.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,625 and $29,981 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,927, down by -0.06%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STMX, WAXP, and JUV, up by 40%, 16%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
As Bitcoin Rises, El Salvador’s Sovereign Bonds Soar 60% in 2023
Nigerian Central Bank Adds NFC Upgrade to ENaira for Contactless Payments
Bitcoin Fights for $30K While Altcoins Bleed Out (Market Watch)
Alphapo Loses $23 Million in Assets Due to Private Key Compromise
Crypto Scammer Sentenced to 9 Years for Draining Almost $250 Million From Victims
Arkansas Counties Rush to Pass Noise Regulations for Crypto Miners
US SEC Starts Reviewing Several Spot Bitcoin ETF, Including BlackRock’s (Report)
Market movers:
ETH: $1876.9 (-0.86%)
XRP: $0.7381 (-4.93%)
BNB: $242.5 (-0.53%)
ADA: $0.316 (+0.99%)
DOGE: $0.07189 (-0.76%)
SOL: $24.75 (-4.26%)
TRX: $0.08373 (-3.55%)
MATIC: $0.7505 (-3.14%)
LTC: $92.66 (-1.99%)
DOT: $5.42 (+0.02%)