Brian Brooks – former US Comptroller of the Currency – became the newest member of Hashdex’s Board of Directors. He will serve as a strategic adviser to the crypto asset manager and counsel its efforts in the regulatory field.

Brooks has experience working for a digital asset firm since he was the Chief Executive Officer of Binance US in 2021. He later served as the CEO of the crypto mining company Bitfury Group before stepping down in October 2022.

Brooks’ Next Crypto Challenge

The global crypto-focused asset manager – Hashdex – announced that Brooks became the fifth member of its Board of Directors. As part of his duties, he will guide the company’s strategy and provide counsel on regulations to offer institutional investors access to the digital asset ecosystem.

Brooks will also aim to enhance the firm’s efforts to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry by inking vital deals with monetary organizations and lawmakers across the globe.

Hashdex’s CEO Marcelo Sampaio believes Brooks’ “extensive experience” in the finance sector will help the company meet its “core mission of giving investors simple and secure access to the developing crypto ecosystem.”

“His proven ability to push forward thoughtful, innovation-driven public policy is much needed at this time, and we are thrilled to have him as a partner and advisor,” he added.

For his part, Brooks claimed that cryptocurrencies “are changing the economics of nearly every industry across the globe,” enabling people to have an ownership stake in the network they participate. He also praised Hashdex for its expansion in the USA, Latin America, and Europe, saying it has been “at the forefront of giving global investors regulated access” to the digital asset market.

Brian Brooks, Source: CNBC

His Previous Crypto Forays

The American lawyer and banker who served as Acting Comptroller of the Currency during Donald Trump’s administration was the Chief Legal Officer of crypto exchange Coinbase from 2018 to 2020.

In the early summer of 2021, he became the CEO of Binance US. However, his time there lasted only three months since he resigned in August of the same year. He did not specify the reason behind the decision, simply citing differences between himself and the strategic direction of Binance’s American subsidiary.

He started another crypto journey in November 2021 when becoming the CEO of the bitcoin mining firm Bitfury Group. Brooks was responsible for maintaining the company among the industry leaders in Europe. He stepped down in October last year to enter Bitfury’s Board of Directors.

