Stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have been an ongoing point of discussion for a while now.

Ripple – the company behind one of the world’s largest cryptocurrencies, XRP – has entered into a new partnership aimed at fostering support for both.

According to a recent blog post, Ripple partnered with a company called “SUPER HOW?”

The partnership aims to become a catalyst for testing and issuing digital assets, which include stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The aim is to bolster the confidence of regulators when it comes to the security and the safety of these assets.

The collaboration will be known as the Axiology project – a tokenized securities and settlement system infrastructure.

It’s worth noting that the effort comes following a move by the EU Commission, which introduced a somewhat innovative pilot program akin to a sandbox, which provides temporary exemptions from existing regulations.

The post Ripple (XRP) Forms New Partnership to Foster Stablecoin Adoption appeared first on CryptoPotato.