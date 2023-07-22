The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, down by -0.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,730 and $30,062 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,946, up by 0.34%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STMX, POND, and ONG, up by 18%, 15%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Couple Behind Bitfinex Money Laundering Scheme Reach Plea Deal With US Prosecutors
Indonesia Crypto-Stock Exchange, Clearing House Goes Live After Long Delays
FTX Sues SBF and Other Former Execs to Recover Over $1 Billion (Report)
Security Firm Offered $500 Bounty for Averting a Possible $5 Million Hack
As Bitcoin Rises, El Salvador’s Sovereign Bonds Soar 60% in 2023
SEC Hints At Potential Appeal to XRP Ruling From Ripple Labs Lawsuit
Nigerian Social Payments App Shuts Down Crypto Exchange Services
Ripple (XRP) Forms New Partnership to Foster Stablecoin Adoption
Twitter to Impose Daily Limits on DMs for Unverified Accounts, Citing an Effort to ‘reduce Spam’
Market movers:
ETH: $1893.16 (+0.01%)
XRP: $0.7765 (-0.13%)
BNB: $243.8 (-0.20%)
ADA: $0.3128 (-0.06%)
SOL: $25.85 (+1.73%)
DOGE: $0.07245 (+0.50%)
TRX: $0.0868 (+7.49%)
MATIC: $0.7749 (+0.86%)
LTC: $94.55 (+2.22%)
DOT: $5.419 (-1.62%)