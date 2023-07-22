The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, down by -0.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,730 and $30,062 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,946, up by 0.34%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include STMX, POND, and ONG, up by 18%, 15%, and 10%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1893.16 (+0.01%)

  • XRP: $0.7765 (-0.13%)

  • BNB: $243.8 (-0.20%)

  • ADA: $0.3128 (-0.06%)

  • SOL: $25.85 (+1.73%)

  • DOGE: $0.07245 (+0.50%)

  • TRX: $0.0868 (+7.49%)

  • MATIC: $0.7749 (+0.86%)

  • LTC: $94.55 (+2.22%)

  • DOT: $5.419 (-1.62%)

Top gainers on Binance: