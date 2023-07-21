Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart highlighted the importance of the Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF application approval amidst various spot bitcoin ETF applications received by the US SEC. As traditional financial companies re-enter the crypto market, Seyffart in an interview with CoinGape noted that BlackRock's application has garnered significant attention.

While Ark Invest and 21Shares' spot bitcoin ETF applications are ahead in the process, BlackRock aims to make a surprising first move. Seyffart shared his agreement with Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz that Judge Torres' decision is a notable victory for Ripple, though the company may still face setbacks in other areas, and US SEC Chairman Gary Gensler could make a comeback.

Seyffart emphasized that US Congress requires greater clarity on crypto regulations and guidance in the country, and under the current circumstances, a Bitcoin ETF is most likely to get approved. According to Seyffart, the approval of Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF application is more critical than BlackRock's and others, as rejecting it first may delay decisions on other Bitcoin ETFs. He currently believes there is a 50% chance for the application to be approved or denied.