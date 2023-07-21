Following a recent re-entrancy attack attributed to a mistaken assumption regarding the address returned by the Curve Meta Registry for ETH in Curve V2 pools, Conic Finance has deployed a fix to the affected contract. The company reached out to the exploiter via a transaction sent from their official Multisig address (https://etherscan.io/tx/0xb62984c6d121711af76dabe3e167ac8c43b6aaaa6bfa12a0997939f3a5aa7b8b) and warned users about fraudulent transactions claiming to recover funds on behalf of Conic.

Conic Finance assured users that the exploit can no longer be performed on the ETH Omnipool and affirmed the safety of withdrawals. Moreover, the company confirmed that no other Conic Omnipools were affected by the issue. A detailed post-mortem analysis will be published soon to provide more information on the incident.

As the situation develops, Conic Finance will continue to share updates with the community.