21 July 2023

🔎 Macro/TradFi

Myanmar’s first entirely crypto-based banking institution, the Spring Development Bank is set to soft launch this weekend. The Polygon-based system aims to make domestic and international payments faster, more efficient, and cheaper.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

The team behind EVM-compatible L1, Celo, have proposed to migrate it to an Ethereum L2 that leverages the OP Stack and Eigenlayer’s data availability software. The initial “temperature check” is set to start this Saturday.

Modular Ethereum L2, Mantle Network, has launched its mainnet alongside a US$200M ecosystem fund, after over six months of testing and development.

Starknet has launched “appchains” , a modular framework that allows developers to create application-specific blockchains within its ecosystem using the Starknet Stack tooling kit.

Solana has announced the launch of Solang, a compiler that enables developers to write Solana smart contracts in Solidity (the primary language behind Ethereum).

DeFi:

Ethereum sidechain, Gnosis, has launched Gnosis Pay and the self-custody Gnosis Card. Gnosis Card uses the Visa payment system, and will be a debit card linked to a user’s on-chain account, built on the Gnosis Pay decentralized payment network.

Aave has launched its new GHO stablecoin on Ethereum mainnet. GHO is Aave’s native, decentralized, over-collateralized asset that can be minted against Aave V3 collateral assets. It is fully governed by the Aave DAO.

Uniswap has launched a new cross-AMM protocol, UniswapX, in beta. Over time, the development will give users more liquidity, better prices, MEV protection, and gas-free swaps.

Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (“CCIP”) has officially launched on Avalanche, Ethereum, Optimism, Polygon, and Arbitrum. CCIP is an interoperability protocol focused on increasing connectivity between TradFi and both public and private blockchains.

NFTs:

OpenSea has introduced “Deals”, a peer-to-peer NFT swap function designed to make the NFT swapping process trustworthy.

Others:

Web3 social network, Lens Protocol, has announced their v2 release. A key new feature is Open Actions, which will bring external smart contract actions to Lens and increase composability with other networks and applications.

Binance has completed the integration of the Lightning Network, allowing users to now withdraw and deposit Bitcoin using the L2 solution.

Polychain Capital has raised an initial US$200M for its fourth crypto VC fund, with plans of raising up to US$400M in total.

CoinFund has closed its Seed IV fund, with a US$158M raise.

Metaverse-focused startup, Futureverse, announced a US$54M Series A raise. The company aims to combine AI and blockchain to build metaverse infrastructure.

RISC Zero, a startup focused on creating tooling that helps developers build zero-knowledge proof software, has raised a US$40M Series A round.

Developers behind the modular zero-knowledge focused L2 protocol Manta Network, have raised US$25M in a Series A round.

