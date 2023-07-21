The Wormhole Foundation launched a new bridge into the Cosmos ecosystem Friday morning, making it the first bridge that connects liquidity and users from more than 20 different blockchains to any Cosmos appchain.

According to a Wormhole blog post, the gateway bridge is designed to make it easier for developers and users to on-ramp tokens to any Cosmos chain, with the purpose of driving “liquidity to grow the Cosmos ecosystem.”

While Wormhole expanded into the Cosmos ecosystem in 2022 by integrating with Injective, a Cosmos-based blockchain, this launch impacts the entire network of appchains.

According to its website, Wormhole has over $378 million in total value locked across its various bridges.