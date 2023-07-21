Cerebras Systems has announced a deal worth around $100 million with G42, a technology group based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The agreement entails providing the initial installment of an artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer, with the possibility of delivering up to nine more units, the company said in a statement on July 20.

Cerebras, headquartered in Silicon Valley in the United States, said G42 has committed to acquiring three of its Condor Galaxy systems — an innovative network comprising nine interconnected supercomputers. The first supercomputer in this network, known as Condor Galaxy 1 (CG-1), has a performance of 4 exaflops and comprises 54 million cores.

These systems will be manufactured in the United States to expedite their deployment. The first system is scheduled to be operational this year, while the remaining two, CG-2 and CG-3, are expected to be online in early 2024, the company said.

Visual representation of the supercomputer features. Source: Cerebras

This agreement emerges amid a global quest among cloud computing providers to find alternatives to Nvidia chips, the current market leader in AI computing. Nvidia’s products are facing shortages due to the soaring demand from AI services like ChatGPT and others. In this context, Cerebras and several other startups strive to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the AI computing sector.

According to Cerebras CEO Andrew Feldman, discussions are underway for the potential acquisition of up to six more supercomputers by late 2024. Alongside G42, the company aims to expand the supercomputer, with plans to establish 36 exaflops of AI computing in the coming year.

In the announcement, Feldman expressed his intention to relocate to the UAE for three months, collaborating closely with G42 to advance its computing service using the systems. He described the endeavor as a “rare opportunity to revolutionize a massive market.“ G42, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, said it planned to leverage the Cerebras systems to offer AI computing services to healthcare and energy companies.

Cointelegraph reached out to Cerebras for more information on the terms of the deal and its future plans but has not yet received a response.