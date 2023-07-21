According to Peckshield.Inc's Twitter account, the initial analysis of the malicious transaction in Conic Finance's recent exploit reveals that the root cause stems from the new CurveLPOracleV2 contract. The analysis is based on the information available on Etherscan (https://etherscan.io/tx/0x8b74995d1d61d3d7547575649136b8765acb22882960f0636941c44ec7bbe146). Peckshield.Inc's audit previously identified a similar read-only reentrancy issue; however, the CurveLPOracleV2 contract, which presents the same issue, was not part of the audit scope.
Peckshield.Inc Pinpoints Root Cause of Conic Finance Exploit in CurveLPOracleV2 Contract
2023-07-21 12:33
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
