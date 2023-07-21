According to WatcherGuru, Indonesia has announced the launch of its national cryptocurrency exchange. This milestone marks the country's increasing involvement in the digital currency space and further establishes its position in the global crypto market.
Indonesia Launches National Cryptocurrency Exchange
2023-07-21 12:29
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
