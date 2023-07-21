According to Conic Finance's Twitter account, the company is currently investigating an exploit involving the ETH Omnipool. Conic Finance has assured its users that they will share updates regarding the situation as soon as new information becomes available.
Conic Finance Investigates ETH Omnipool Exploit, Promises Updates
2023-07-21 11:12
