According to CertiK Alerts, a flashloan exploit has been detected on Conic, resulting in the EOA 0x8d67 account gaining 1,724 ETH (approximately $3.2 million). The security organization continues to monitor the situation to protect users from potential vulnerabilities.
2023-07-21 11:34
