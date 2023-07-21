The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, down by -0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,571 and $30,417 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,848, down by -1.45%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AUCTION, SNX, and STMX, up by 19%, 12%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: