The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, down by -0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,571 and $30,417 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,848, down by -1.45%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AUCTION, SNX, and STMX, up by 19%, 12%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
FTX Leadership Seeks Return of Over $1B in Cash, Stocks From Former Executives
Tourists From Mainland China Can Now Shop in Hong Kong With Chinese CBDC
Move Over Shiba Inu: Crypto Community Flirts With Hamster Race Betting
Hackers Compromise Uniswap Founder's Twitter Account to Promote Scam
Curve Omnipool Platform Conic Finance Hacked for $3.2 Million in ETH
Tesla Retains "Dogecoin" in Source Code, Removes "Bitcoin" After Misinformation
Binance Half Year Report 2023: Crypto Market Displays Resilience in H1, with Challenges and Opportunities
Solana Records 1 Outage in First Half of 2023, 100% Uptime in Q2
Market movers:
ETH: $1893.25 (-1.18%)
XRP: $0.778 (-3.69%)
BNB: $244.4 (+0.16%)
ADA: $0.313 (-3.19%)
SOL: $25.43 (-6.20%)
DOGE: $0.0721 (+1.62%)
TRX: $0.08077 (-0.12%)
MATIC: $0.769 (-1.88%)
LTC: $92.5 (-2.11%)
DOT: $5.507 (+1.72%)
Top gainers on Binance:
AUCTION/BUSD (+19%)
SNX/BUSD (+12%)
STMX/BUSD (+12%)