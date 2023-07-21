The Hong Kong branch of U.S. fast food chain McDonald’s Corporation has joined the likes of Adidas, Coca-Cola, Gucci and other global brands with Thursday’s launch of its own metaverse. The McNuggets Land metaverse was built on the online gaming platform The Sandbox to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Chicken McNugget, which first went on worldwide sale in 1983.

The McDonald’s Hong Kong metaverse allows Sandbox users to play mini-games in a McNuggets-themed virtual space. Players earn rewards including SAND tokens — the native cryptocurrency of the Sandbox ecosystem — and in-game accessories for the completion of quests and other McNugget-themed activities.

Sandbox users in Hong Kong can also earn real-world McDonald’s coupons by completing quests in McNuggets Land. Access to the metaverse will continue until August 28.

The Sandbox is an Ethereum blockchain-based metaverse gaming platform. It claims to allow users to build upon, monetize and take ownership over their gaming experiences within the metaverse.

A subsidiary of Hong Kong-based gaming company Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd., The Sandbox has secured partnerships with various household name celebrities and brands for the development of decentralized virtual worlds. Those partners include Snoop Dogg, Adidas and Warner Music Group.

Hong Kong’s McNuggets Land metaverse project is not the first time McDonalds has employed blockchain technology in its promotional activities. The firm’s U.S. and China branches both launched NFT collections in late 2021.