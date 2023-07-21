Binance has successfully finalized the QuickSwap (QUICK) token swap and redenomination plan, with deposits and withdrawals for new QUICK tokens now open to users. The distribution was carried out at a conversion rate of 1 old QUICK = 1,000 new QUICK.

New QuickSwap (QUICK) smart contract addresses have been provided for Ethereum (ERC20) and Polygon networks, while the old QUICK token has assumed the QUICKOLD ticker on Binance. Users are now able to deposit old QUICK tokens (QUICKOLD) and swap them for new QUICK tokens using the conversion feature. However, withdrawals for old QUICK tokens (QUICKOLD) have been discontinued.

To locate their assigned QUICK deposit addresses, users can visit the Deposit Crypto page on the Binance platform.