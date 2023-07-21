Members of Crypto Twitter have quickly identified and warned others against a scam being pushed by Uniswap founder Hayden Adams’ compromised account.

A Web3 Security Alert channel on Telegram notified followers that Adams’ Twitter account had been compromised on July 20. The account from Uniswap founder and CEO released a tweet to its more than 254,000 followers falsely claiming that the platform’s Permit2 contract had been “affected by an unknown exploit” and users’ tokens were at risk, encouraging them to click on a malicious link.

July 20 tweet sent from Uniswap founder Hayden Adams' Twitter account by hackers. Source: Twitter.

The first scam tweet was only live for a few minutes before being removed, but several nearly identical tweets were also posted. At the time of publication, many were still viewable to Twitter users. Web3 Security Alert reported Adams had also been blocked from his accounts with Metamask and Coinbase Wallet.

Bad actors utilizing social media platforms to try and con users out of crypto assets or fiat is nothing new, but those behind the firms have attempted to reduce their number and frequency. Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced on July 1 the platform would be temporarily limiting the number of posts users will be allowed to read daily in an effort to “detect and eliminate bots and other bad actors”.

On July 6, social media firm Meta launched Threads, a microblogging app expected to rival Twitter. Though the platform reached more than 100 million users in a matter of days, scammers promoting fake nonfungible token projects and impersonating other Crypto Twitter personalities have already appeared.