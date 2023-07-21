Binance has announced the launch of REI locked products on its Simple Earn platform, allowing users to earn daily rewards upon successful subscriptions. Subscriptions will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, starting from 2023-07-21 at 12:00 (UTC). However, it is crucial to note that products and services mentioned in this announcement may not be accessible in all regions.

The reward calculation period commences from 00:00 (UTC) the day following the user's subscription to Locked Products and continues until the end of the subscription term. Additionally, rewards will be distributed daily throughout the subscription period, ensuring a steady return for the users participating in REI locked products.