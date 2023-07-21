Binance announced the completion of Pendle (PENDLE) integration on its BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. The move enables deposits and withdrawals for Pendle (PENDLE) to be accessible on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20).

Users can access their designated Pendle (PENDLE) deposit addresses on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) via the Deposit Crypto page. Furthermore, the Pendle (PENDLE) smart contract address on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) is now available, indicating a seamless integration process and ongoing support for new digital assets on the platform.