Binance US announced that it will temporarily transition into a crypto-only exchange, providing users with access to over 150 cryptocurrencies. Despite the change, users can continue to deposit, withdraw, convert, trade, and stake assets, relying on the platform known for its low fees and extensive offerings.

This move highlights the exchange's dedication to simplifying its services while focusing on user experience. As the digital asset market continues to expand, Binance US remains committed to providing customers with a comprehensive selection of cryptocurrencies to trade, stake, and more.