Band Protocol, a prominent cross-chain decentralized oracle, has recently announced a new integration. As per the company, it has integrated with Bitgert Chain. On its official channel on Twitter, the platform has disclosed that Bitgert Chain is a remarkable blockchain ecosystem that demands zero gas charges. Apart from that, it mentioned that the integration combines the blockchain technology’s potential and the real-world and secure data of Band Protocol.

Band Protocol’s Latest Integration with Bitgert Chain Infuses Blockchain Technology’s Potential with Real-World Data

In a blog post shared by Band Protocol, the company pointed out that this collaboration opens exclusive possibilities and opportunities for the platform. Additionally, the platform provided its background, saying that it has secured a good position within the industry. According to it, the company has been effectively aggregating as well as linking the APIs and real-world data to smart contracts.

At present, with the mainnet integration of Bitgert Chain, the platform added, developers have access to a large array of sources offering real-world data. The data take into account weather, sports, and so on. It also mentioned that this offers boundless possibilities to the Bitgert ecosystem. Moreover, the company said that this fortifies the developers to develop exclusive applications, attractive NFT marketplaces, as well as DeFi-related solutions.

The Integration Enables Adaptability and Dynamism for the Applications of the Bitgert Developers

The resilient agenda of Band Protocol permits the developers to matchlessly develop customized oracles with the use of Web Assembly. They can do this by smoothly integrating conventional web APIs and smart contracts. This strong functionality enables Bitgert Chain-based developers to have the instruments they require to link smart contracts to a broad range of outside data sources. This also offers adaptability and dynamism to their applications.